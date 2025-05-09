Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Lorelai Warman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Service members from the Djiboutian Coast Guard conduct search and rescue operations
    during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Exercise Bull
    Shark enhanced multinational interoperability through simulated crisis response and
    coordinated field operations, thus strengthening partnerships and enhancing Combined Joint
    Task Force - Horn of Africa’s operational effectiveness in a joint environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9029772
    VIRIN: 250506-A-JD521-1748
    Resolution: 3845x5768
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lorelai Warman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    BullShark25
    EUNAVFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download