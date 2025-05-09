Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military personnel conduct hoist operations in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine

Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura,

Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Participants from the U.S., Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-

Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti, and European Naval Forces nations trained side-

by-side to strengthen communication, readiness and partner capacity across East Africa.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)