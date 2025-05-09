Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa [Image 8 of 9]

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Lorelai Warman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Military personnel conduct hoist operations in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine
    Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura,
    Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Participants from the U.S., Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-
    Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti, and European Naval Forces nations trained side-
    by-side to strengthen communication, readiness and partner capacity across East Africa.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9029783
    VIRIN: 250506-A-JD521-2415
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 887.93 KB
    Location: DJ
    This work, Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lorelai Warman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

