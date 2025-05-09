Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Lorelai Warman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, flies over water for a
    search and rescue operation during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti,
    May 6, 2025. Maritime air and ground forces from U.S. and partner nations rehearsed key
    mission tasks to build trust, improve response coordination and sharpen tactical execution
    while working toward strengthening regional security and stability.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9029780
    VIRIN: 250506-A-JD521-2342
    Resolution: 6288x4192
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Lorelai Warman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa
    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download