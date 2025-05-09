Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, flies over water for a

search and rescue operation during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti,

May 6, 2025. Maritime air and ground forces from U.S. and partner nations rehearsed key

mission tasks to build trust, improve response coordination and sharpen tactical execution

while working toward strengthening regional security and stability.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)