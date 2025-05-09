Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Military personnel conduct hoist operations in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine
Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura,
Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Participants from the U.S., Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-
Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti, and European Naval Forces nations trained side-
by-side to strengthen communication, readiness and partner capacity across East Africa.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)
