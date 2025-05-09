Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Service members from the Djiboutian Coast Guard conduct search and rescue operations
during Exercise Bull Shark 25-2 in the Gulf of Tadjoura, Djibouti, May 6, 2025. Exercise Bull
Shark enhanced multinational interoperability through simulated crisis response and
coordinated field operations, thus strengthening partnerships and enhancing Combined Joint
Task Force - Horn of Africa’s operational effectiveness in a joint environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lorelai Warman)
