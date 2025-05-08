Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Jenkins, center, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, poses for a photograph with an attendee during Spouse Appreciation Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The Spouse Appreciation Day celebration served as a reminder of the 35th Fighter Wing’s enduring commitment to taking care of its people, fostering a culture that values family, service, and mutual respect as foundations of mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 01:43
    Photo ID: 9028805
    VIRIN: 250509-F-EP621-1109
    Resolution: 6389x4259
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day
    Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family
    Community
    35 FW
    Spouse Appreciation
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download