Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

Musicians perform traditional Japanese music on a koto during Spouse Appreciation Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The event highlighted the critical role military spouses play in sustaining the readiness and resilience of service members, recognizing their constant support behind the scenes of daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)