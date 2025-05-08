Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Spouse Appreciation Day cake sits on a table at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The Spouse Appreciation Day celebration aimed to not only recognize the sacrifices made by spouses but also strengthen family resilience, a key component in maintaining a ready and capable force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)