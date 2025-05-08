A Spouse Appreciation Day cake sits on a table at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The Spouse Appreciation Day celebration aimed to not only recognize the sacrifices made by spouses but also strengthen family resilience, a key component in maintaining a ready and capable force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9028799
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-EP621-1001
|Resolution:
|7497x4998
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.