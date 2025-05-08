Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee participates in arts and crafts during Spouse Appreciation Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The Spouse Appreciation Day celebration served as a reminder of the 35th Fighter Wing’s enduring commitment to taking care of its people, fostering a culture that values family, service, and mutual respect as foundations of mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)