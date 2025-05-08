Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and an event organizer cut a cake during Spouse Appreciation Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The Spouse Appreciation Day celebration aimed to not only recognize the sacrifices made by spouses but also strengthen family resilience, a key component in maintaining a ready and capable force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)