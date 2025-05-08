Team Misawa Celebrates Spouse Appreciation Day

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Enrique Soriano, 35th Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, hands out sandwiches during Spouse Appreciation Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The event highlighted the critical role military spouses play in sustaining the readiness and resilience of service members, recognizing their constant support behind the scenes of daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9028802
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-EP621-1072
|Resolution:
|6292x4195
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
