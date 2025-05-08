K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, a pararescueman assigned to the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, speaks during the retirement ceremony for Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. Parsons, who has been named pararescue career field manager for the Air National Guard, was Callie’s handler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)