Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, a pararescueman assigned to the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, speaks during the retirement ceremony for Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. Parsons, who has been named pararescue career field manager for the Air National Guard, was Callie’s handler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9028081
|VIRIN:
|250124-Z-VT419-1840
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard [Image 14 of 14], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Canine Callie, DOD’s only search-and-rescue dog, retires from service
No keywords found.