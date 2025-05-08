K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, arrives with her handler, Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, for her retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. During more than six years with the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, Callie served on numerous exercises and six real-world deployments, searching for survivors in the aftermath of floods, tornadoes, a mine collapse and an avalanche, earning a Meritorious Service Medal for her efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)