Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, stands at attention for the playing of the National Anthem during her retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. Over the course of more than six years with the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, Callie served on numerous exercises and six real-world deployments, searching for survivors in the aftermath of floods, tornadoes, a mine collapse and an avalanche, earning a Meritorious Service Medal for her efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
This work, K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard [Image 14 of 14], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Canine Callie, DOD’s only search-and-rescue dog, retires from service
