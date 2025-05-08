Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard [Image 8 of 14]

    K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, is retired from service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. Over the course of more than six years with the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, Callie served on numerous exercises and six real-world tastings, searching for survivors in the aftermath of floods, tornadoes, a mine collapse and an avalanche, earning a Meritorious Service Medal for her efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    This work, K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard [Image 14 of 14], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canine Callie, DOD’s only search-and-rescue dog, retires from service

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    K9
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron
    Callie

