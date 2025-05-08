K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, right, a pararescueman assigned to the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, accepts a Meritorious Service Medal from unit commander Maj. Bryan Hunt, left, on behalf of Callie, center, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, during Callie’s retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. Over the course of more than six years with the unit, Callie served on numerous exercises and six real-world deployments, searching for survivors in the aftermath of floods, tornadoes, a mine collapse and an avalanche. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)