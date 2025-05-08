K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard

Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, right, a pararescueman with the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, is presented with a Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Bryan Hunt, unit commander, during a ceremony Jan. 24, 2025, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., to bid farewell to Parsons and Callie, center, the only certified rescue dog in the Department of Defense. Callie is retiring, and Parsons has been named pararescue career field manager for the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
Canine Callie, DOD’s only search-and-rescue dog, retires from service
