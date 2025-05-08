K9 Callie, only search-and-rescue dog in DOD, retires from Kentucky Air Guard

Members of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron perform a flag-folding during the retirement ceremony for Callie, the only certified search-and-rescue dog in the Department of Defense, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Jan. 24, 2025. Over the course of more than six years with the unit, Callie served on numerous exercises and six real-world deployments, searching for survivors in the aftermath of floods, tornadoes, a mine collapse and an avalanche. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
Canine Callie, DOD's only search-and-rescue dog, retires from service
