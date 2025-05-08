Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arizona Army National Guard and soldiers of the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in a cold load training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Tiger Balm is focused on strengthening partnerships, solidifying interoperability, and building trust that enables a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)