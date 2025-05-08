Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arizona Army National Guard and soldiers of the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in jungle survival training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Tiger Balm is a bilateral training exercise that enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)