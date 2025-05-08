Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arizona Army National Guard and soldiers of the Singapore Armed Forces, use tools to ignite a fire for jungle survival training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Tiger Balm is focused on strengthening partnerships, solidifying interoperability, and building trust that enables a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)