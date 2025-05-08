Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arizona Army National Guard and soldiers of the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in a cold load training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Tiger Balm is a bilateral training exercise that enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)
Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 00:43
Location:
|PASIR LABA CAMP, SG
