    Bushmasters and SAF train with one another [Image 4 of 16]

    Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

    PASIR LABA CAMP, SINGAPORE

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arizona Army National Guard and soldiers of the Singapore Armed Forces, participate in jungle survival training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Exercise Tiger Balm reinforces U.S. commitments to allies and partners in Southeast Asia and raises collective readiness to address crises and contingencies in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)

    This work, Bushmasters and SAF train with one another [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Readiness
    USArmy
    AlliesAndPartners
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    TigerBalm25

