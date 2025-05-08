Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

Soldiers of the Singapore Armed Forces start a fire using natural resources for jungle survival training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Tiger Balm is a bilateral training exercise that enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. and Singapore armies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)
