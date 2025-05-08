Bushmasters and SAF train with one another

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A soldier of the Singapore Armed Forces saws wood for jungle survival training during Exercise Tiger Balm 25 at Pasir Laba Camp, Singapore, May 8, 2025. Tiger Balm is focused on strengthening partnerships, solidifying interoperability, and building trust that enables a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)