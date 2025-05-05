18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, affixes a tail fin to a munition during a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Martin and his team won the competition against three other groups, finishing with the fewest discrepancies and proving their precision under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)