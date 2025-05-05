18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Semar Edwards, Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew members, and Staff Sgt. Cierra-Nae Hanson, 336th FGS load crew chief, pose for a photo with an award after winning a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The competitors were evaluated based on their speed, teamwork, and accuracy loading ammunition onto an airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)