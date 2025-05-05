18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Semar Edwards, back left, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, and Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, back right, 336th FGS load crew member, affix tail fins to a munition on an F-15E Eagle during a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Edwards and Martin’s team won the competition against three other groups, finishing with the fewest discrepancies and proving their precision under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)