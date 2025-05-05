Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

    KADENA AB, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Semar Edwards, back left, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, and Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, back right, 336th FGS load crew member, affix tail fins to a munition on an F-15E Eagle during a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Edwards and Martin’s team won the competition against three other groups, finishing with the fewest discrepancies and proving their precision under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 04:11
    Photo ID: 9024776
    VIRIN: 250501-F-OO000-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: KADENA AB, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena AB
    18th ABC
    F-15
    336th Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download