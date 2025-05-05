18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rebecca Petrera, center, 354th Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, evaluates Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, during a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Martin and his team won the competition against three other teams after having the least discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)