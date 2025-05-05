18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fredarious Martin, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, affixes a tail fin to a munition during a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. Martin and his team won the competition against three other groups, finishing with the fewest discrepancies and proving their precision under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Maintenance Group hosted the quarterly weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025, bringing together weapons load crews from across the group to test their speed, precision and teamwork.



These competitions are designed to showcase weapons Airmens’ skills to safely and efficiently load munitions onto a fighter aircraft under the watchful eyes of evaluators and spectators from around the base.

Speed and safety are at the foundation of the weapons loading mission. In real-world scenarios, every second counts, and attention to detail can make the difference in mission success.



“As a weapons troop, you need to be able to load quickly, but also safely and reliably,” said Senior Airman Semar Edwards, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member. “When it’s go time, you’ve got to be ready.”



The event was about more than competition — it also offered a valuable opportunity for professional development, unit pride, and community education.



“Events like this bring people together and let others see what we really do on the flightline,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Thomas, 336th FGS weapons load crew chief. “It’s important for other jobs to understand our role and for Airmen to take pride in what we do.”



The competition highlighted the critical link between weapons loading and overall mission readiness, reminding spectators that firepower starts on the ground.



“Without weapons, our planes are just another aircraft,” said Airman 1st Class Fredarius Martin, 336 FGS load crew member. “We don’t just load bombs, we maintain the systems that hold them. Our job keeps the mission moving.”



For Martin and many others, the bond formed within weapons load crews is part of what makes the job meaningful.



“It’s just chemistry—we’re like family,” he said. “My three-man is like my brother, and my one- man is like my auntie,” said Martin. “That bond makes it easy to work together under pressure.”