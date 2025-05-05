Members of the 18th Wing watch a quarterly load competition hosted by the 18th Maintenance Group on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The competitors are evaluated based on their speed, teamwork, and accuracy loading ammunition onto an airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
