Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 18th Maintenance Group leadership after winning a quarterly load competition on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The competitors were evaluated based on their speed, teamwork, and accuracy loading ammunition onto an airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 04:11
    Photo ID: 9024772
    VIRIN: 250501-F-OO000-1072
    Resolution: 5766x3836
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition
    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download