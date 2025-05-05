18th MXG hosts quarterly load competition

Airmen assigned to the 336th Fighter Generation Squadron pose with 18th Maintenance Group leadership after winning a quarterly load competition on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2025. The competitors were evaluated based on their speed, teamwork, and accuracy loading ammunition onto an airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
