VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, takes off after taking on fuel at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The aircraft were refueled while enroute to support training with Marine Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
