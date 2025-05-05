Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB [Image 8 of 8]

    VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, takes off after taking on fuel at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The aircraft were refueled while enroute to support training with Marine Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 9020568
    VIRIN: 250501-F-ED303-1077
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 261.43 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins Air Force Base
    POLS
    MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
    VMM 365
    78th LRS

