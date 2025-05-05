VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Michael Gayon, 78th Operations Support Squadron Transient Alert specialist, marshals a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, out to a taxiway for departure at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The pair of MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft were refueled while enroute to support training with Marine Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)