ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Michael Gayon, 78th Operations Support Squadron Transient Alert specialist, marshals a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, out to a taxiway for departure at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The pair of MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft were refueled while enroute to support training with Marine Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|9020567
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-ED303-1074
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.