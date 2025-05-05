VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen 1st Class Ikechi Udoagwa, 78th Air Logistics Squadron Petroleum Oil and Lubricants Flight fuels technician, monitors the fuel flow from a fuel truck during the fueling of a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The aircraft took on fuel while enroute to conduct training with Marine Special Operations Command in Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)