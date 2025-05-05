VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Crewmembers with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, monitor aircraft instruments while a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft is refueled at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The MV-22B Osprey was refueled while enroute to support Marine Special Operations Command training in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)