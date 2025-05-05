ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Crewmembers with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, monitor aircraft instruments while a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft is refueled at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The MV-22B Osprey was refueled while enroute to support Marine Special Operations Command training in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 09:05
|Photo ID:
|9020562
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-ED303-1040
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB [Image 8 of 8], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS