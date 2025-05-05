VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – A pair of MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with the VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, prepare to taxi after refueling at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The aircraft were refueled while enroute to support training with Marine Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)