VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, is refueled by Airmen with 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum Lubricants Flight at Robins Air Force Base, George, May 1, 2025. The aircraft stopped and was refueled while enroute to support Marine Special Operations Command training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)