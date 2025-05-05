VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron refuels at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Cpl. Colton Garber, VMM 365 Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron crew chief, monitors the fuel intake to a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during fueling operations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The aircraft, from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, took on approximately 10,000 gallons of fuel while enroute support training with Marine Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)