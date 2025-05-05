3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. John Baum, a weapons systems officer with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives an award for Marine Naval Flight Officer of the Year at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. This award is presented for the most outstanding contribution to Marine aviation in combat, research and development, weapons employment, or overall performance in Marine aviation. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)