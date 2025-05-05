3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receive an award for HMH of the Year at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)