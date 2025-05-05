3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. David Sheridan, a low altitude defense gunner with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives recognition for Wing-level nomination for Aviation Command and Control Marine of the Year during the Marine Corps Aviation Awards Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)