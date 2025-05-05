Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients [Image 6 of 9]

    3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing receives an award for MWSS of the Year during the Marine Corps Aviation Awards Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

    This work, 3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

