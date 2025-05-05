3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake Langejans, an aircraft ordnance technician with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives recognition for Wing-level nomination as Aviation Ordnance Marine of the Year at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. This award is presented for outstanding contributions to Marine aviation by an enlisted ordnanceman. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)