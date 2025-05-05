3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 39, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing receives an award for MALS of the Year during the Marine Corps Aviation Awards Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The MALS of the Year Award was established in honor of Col. Donald E. Davis, who designed the Marine aviation logistics support program for the highest degree of leadership, logistic expertise, innovation, and superior accomplishments in support of Marine aviation. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)