3rd MAW recognizes MCAA award nominees and recipients

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Javier Real Jr., a logistics specialist with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, receives recognition for Wing-level nomination as Aviation Ground Marine of the Year at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 2, 2025. The Aviation Ground Marine of the Year Award was established in honor of Lt. Col. Jack W. Demmond, who served Marine Corps Aviation with versatility and distinction for more than 29 years, for outstanding contributions by a ground Marine serving with Marine aviation. The Marine Corps Aviation Association awards are presented annually to individuals and units that represent the best of the best in Marine Corps aviation, recognizing operational readiness and technical innovation across the service. Third MAW held a local award ceremony recognizing all final nominees. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)