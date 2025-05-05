Debris removal is underway throughout Pacific Palisades, conducted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors as part of the ongoing recovery mission.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9019487
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-ZT698-2019
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.72 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill [Image 21 of 21], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.