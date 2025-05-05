Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Debris removal is underway throughout Pacific Palisades, conducted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors as part of the ongoing recovery mission.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)