Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted truck drivers supporting the Southern California Wildfire Debris Removal mission take part in a safety day at the Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill, May 4, 2025. The event featured safety handouts and lunch to recognize the drivers' continued contributions to recovery efforts.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)