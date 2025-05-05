Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Brig. Gen. William C. Hannan Jr., commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division, thanks truck drivers and distributes excellence stickers during a safety day at the Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill, May 4, 2025. The event included a safety information and lunch to recognize the critical role drivers play in wildfire debris removal operations across Southern California.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
