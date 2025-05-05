Safety Day — Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office – Palisades Fire, speaks individuals from USACE's prime contractor who coordinated a safety day at the Simi Valley Transfer Station and Landfill, May 4, 2025. The event featured safety information and lunch as a token of appreciation for the drivers’ work supporting wildfire debris removal efforts.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)